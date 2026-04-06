Recall Warning Issued After Sauté Pan Handles Send Parts Flying

Hot Pan Recall Could Send Metal Flying in Your Kitchen

If you’ve got a Granitestone pan in your kitchen, you might want to double check it before your next meal.

A popular set of sauté pans sold nationwide at Costco, Walmart.com, Amazon, and other retailers has been recalled after dozens of safety complaints. The issue? The metal cap on the handle can reportedly eject when the pan is heated, not exactly what you want flying around while cooking.

The company behind the pans, E Mishan, says there have been at least 98 reported incidents, including one case involving minor injuries like bruising and burns. In total, about 740,000 units are affected.

The recall involves the Granitestone Diamond Pro Blue Stainless 2 piece sauté pan set, which includes 10 inch and 11.5 inch pans. The UPC to look for is 0 80313 08131 6.

Officials are urging customers to stop using the pans immediately and contact the company for a full refund.