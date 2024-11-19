Record Number of Americans Will Be Travelling This Thanksgiving

Fort Lauderdale, United States - February 17, 2016: A Spirit Airlines Airbus A321 with the registration N658NK taking off at Fort Lauderdale Airport (FLL) in the United States.

Spirit bankruptcy FILE PHOTO: Spirit Airlines filed for bankruptcy a week before Thanksgiving travel begins. (Markus Mainka/Markus Mainka - stock.adobe.com)

By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

This Thanksgiving, nearly 80 million Americans are set to travel, surpassing pre-pandemic levels, according to AAA. Whether by road or air, journeys of 50 miles or more are expected from 79.9 million people—a 1.7 million increase from last year and 2 million more than in 2019.

For the first time, AAA’s annual forecast includes the Tuesday before and Monday after Thanksgiving to better capture modern travel patterns. This adjustment highlights how travelers are extending their holiday plans, likely to avoid peak traffic or secure better travel deals.

With numbers climbing past pre-pandemic highs, travelers should prepare for crowded highways and busy airports. AAA recommends planning ahead, allowing extra time, and being flexible with schedules to navigate the holiday rush smoothly.

Thanksgiving is traditionally a time for gathering, and this year’s surge in travel reflects a renewed desire to reconnect with loved ones. As the busiest travel period approaches, the roads and skies will once again buzz with the holiday spirit. Safe travels!

