Record Number of Americans Will Be Travelling This Thanksgiving

This Thanksgiving, nearly 80 million Americans are set to travel, surpassing pre-pandemic levels, according to AAA. Whether by road or air, journeys of 50 miles or more are expected from 79.9 million people—a 1.7 million increase from last year and 2 million more than in 2019.

For the first time, AAA’s annual forecast includes the Tuesday before and Monday after Thanksgiving to better capture modern travel patterns. This adjustment highlights how travelers are extending their holiday plans, likely to avoid peak traffic or secure better travel deals.

With numbers climbing past pre-pandemic highs, travelers should prepare for crowded highways and busy airports. AAA recommends planning ahead, allowing extra time, and being flexible with schedules to navigate the holiday rush smoothly.

Thanksgiving is traditionally a time for gathering, and this year’s surge in travel reflects a renewed desire to reconnect with loved ones. As the busiest travel period approaches, the roads and skies will once again buzz with the holiday spirit. Safe travels!