Record Store Day 2026 Is Happening in Miami This Saturday!

How latin music became one of the most power genres worlwide

If you’re into vinyl or just music culture in general, Record Store Day is going down this Saturday, April 18… and it’s a big deal for independent record shops.

This is when stores get exclusive, limited edition vinyl releases you can’t just order online, and in Miami, places like Lucky Records in Wynwood, Sweat Records in Little Haiti, Endo Records in Kendall, and Technique Records are all taking part.

A lot of these spots are also doing DJs, in-store events, and giveaways throughout the day.

The only thing is… most of the good stuff is first come, first served, so if you’re trying to grab something specific, getting there early is key.