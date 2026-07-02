Registration Is Open For Florida’s 2026 Python Challenge With A $10,000 Grand Prize

Hunters will compete in military, professional and novice categories to remove the most pythons for a chance to win cash prizes.

Think you have what it takes to hunt one of Florida’s biggest invasive predators? Registration is now open for the 2026 Florida Python Challenge, giving participants the chance to win cash while helping protect the Everglades.

The annual competition runs from July 10 through July 19 and encourages both experienced and first time hunters to remove invasive Burmese pythons from South Florida. The grand prize is $10,000, with another $15,000 in cash prizes available across several competition categories.

Hunters can compete in eight designated locations, including Everglades National Park, Big Cypress Wildlife Management Area, Holey Land Wildlife Management Area, Rotenberger Wildlife Management Area, and several other public hunting areas throughout South Florida.

Before participating, everyone must register online, complete the required training course, and pass a quiz with a score of at least 85 percent. Registration costs $25 per person.

There are also strict rules. Firearms, dogs, and other animals cannot be used during the hunt, and participants will be disqualified for harming native snakes or disturbing native wildlife. Amateur hunters must humanely euthanize any python they capture on site, while only professional hunters are allowed to transport live snakes.

Florida holds the challenge each year because Burmese pythons continue to wreak havoc on the Everglades ecosystem. As opportunistic predators, they consume a wide variety of native wildlife, including endangered species, and have even been known to prey on alligators and household pets.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, more than 23,500 Burmese pythons have been removed from Florida’s natural areas since 2000, with removals increasing significantly after the state’s paid python removal program began in 2017.

If you’ve ever wanted to put your outdoor skills to the test, this could be your chance to help Florida’s ecosystem and maybe even walk away with a big payday.