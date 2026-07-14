Remember the Marlins Hot Dog Dog? He Just Got the VIP Treatment

The Miami Marlins rolled out the red carpet for one of their most famous fans this weekend.

Jonah, the dog who went viral after calmly staring at a hot dog during a Marlins game without taking a single bite, was invited back to loanDepot park for a special Doggie Dream Day.

The four legged VIP was spoiled with gifts including a custom Marlins jersey featuring his name, plenty of dog treats, a Lamb Chop toy, baseball and hot dog themed chew toys and even a brand new doghouse.

Jonah’s owner, Peter Silveira, also got a once in a lifetime opportunity. Alongside his wife, Amy, and daughter, Ariana, the family threw out the honorary first pitch before the Marlins took on the Cleveland Guardians.

“It’s crazy. We’re on the field at a Marlins game about to throw out the first pitch. I think that’s every guy’s dream come true,” Silveira said.

Jonah’s story is about more than just a viral moment. He was rescued through New Life for Paws, an animal rescue organization in Aruba that helped bring him to his forever home.

To help more dogs find loving families, proceeds from special Marlins ticket sales are being donated to New Life for Paws.

As for the famous hot dog? Jonah once again proved he’s got more self control than most baseball fans. According to Silveira, while everyone joked their own dog would have leaped over the seats for a bite, Jonah simply sat and stared.