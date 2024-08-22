Restaurant in Miami Beach named Best Spot for Italian in Florida!

Pasta found on the ground in New Jersey The pasta, which included spaghetti, elbow pasta and ziti, was left along a 25-foot-wide area next to the stream in Old Bridge Township, N.J., last week. (AngiePhotos/Getty Images)

Hey, pasta lovers! If you’re anything like me, you know that sometimes, only a plate of pasta will do. Lucky for us, Florida’s pasta scene just got a major shout-out from MSN.com. That’s right, a restaurant in Miami Beach has been crowned one of America’s best for Italian food, and it’s one of my personal favorites, Café Prima Pasta.

So, what’s their best dish? According to them, it’s all about their crab raviolotti. Imagine tiny ravioli stuffed with sweet crab meat, all bathed in a creamy lobster sauce.

A few of my favorite things? Their Carpaccio Di Manzo to start, Fiocchi Rapera as an entree, and for dessert, either a Tiramisú or a Ricotta Cheesecake.

If you're wondering if they have a Miami Spice Menu, you'd be happy to know they do.












