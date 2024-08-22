Restaurant in Miami Beach named Best Spot for Italian in Florida!

Pasta found on the ground in New Jersey The pasta, which included spaghetti, elbow pasta and ziti, was left along a 25-foot-wide area next to the stream in Old Bridge Township, N.J., last week. (AngiePhotos/Getty Images)

By Martica Lopez

Hey, pasta lovers! If you’re anything like me, you know that sometimes, only a plate of pasta will do. Lucky for us, Florida’s pasta scene just got a major shout-out from MSN.com. That’s right, a restaurant in Miami Beach has been crowned one of America’s best for Italian food, and it’s one of my personal favorites, Café Prima Pasta.

So, what’s their best dish? According to them, it’s all about their crab raviolotti. Imagine tiny ravioli stuffed with sweet crab meat, all bathed in a creamy lobster sauce.

A few of my favorite things? Their Carpaccio Di Manzo to start, Fiocchi Rapera as an entree, and for dessert, either a Tiramisú or a Ricotta Cheesecake.

If you’re wondering if they have a Miami Spice Menu, you’d be happy to know they do.

Click here to see it!




0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!