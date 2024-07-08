Rickenbacker Causeway Flyover closures begin!

If you use the Rickenbacker Causeway Flyover often, then your commute will start to look a little different starting July 8th.
The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) closed the westbound causeway to U.S. 1 until July 20.. However, the ramp to Interstate 95 will remain open.
The ramp from the westbound Rickenbacker Causeway to northbound I-95 will be closed, while the ramp to U.S. 1 will stay open from July 21, at 10 p.m., to August 3, at 6 a.m.
