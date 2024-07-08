Rickenbacker Causeway Flyover closures begin!

Miami's Rickenbacker Causeway Vulnerable To Disruptions Caused By Climate Change MIAMI, FLORIDA - AUGUST 09: A bridge that is part of Rickenbacker Causeway is seen on August 09, 2019 in Miami, Florida. Fitch credit-ratings firm recently suggested that the tolls collected on the causeway are vulnerable to disruptions due to the causeways exposure to climate change which spawns extreme weather events as well as rising sea levels that would affect the number of people using the toll road. Fitch Ratings did affirm the 'BBB+' rating on approximately $29.4 million of the Rickenbacker Causeway series 2014 revenue bonds. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

If you use the Rickenbacker Causeway Flyover often, then your commute will start to look a little different starting July 8th.

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) closed the westbound causeway to U.S. 1 until July 20.. However, the ramp to Interstate 95 will remain open.

The ramp from the westbound Rickenbacker Causeway to northbound I-95 will be closed, while the ramp to U.S. 1 will stay open from July 21, at 10 p.m., to August 3, at 6 a.m.