Ricky Martin Pulls Up to FIU Coffee Spot After Super Bowl and Finds Out He Drinks for Free

Only in Miami.

Just days after lighting up the stage at the Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show with Bad Bunny, Ricky Martin popped up somewhere just as iconic to locals. Sip 305, right by FIU.

On Feb. 17, the global superstar walked into the Miami coffee shop and discovered his name proudly displayed on a sign that read “People Who Sip for Free.” Casual. No big deal. Just Ricky Martin getting lifetime cafecito privileges.

In an Instagram video, he stood next to the sign laughing and saying, “Aye, qué casualidad. Besos y abrazos. Look at this. Look! Look!” Translation. He was living.

The sign also featured other Super Bowl performers like Bad Bunny, Pedro Pascal, Green Day, Jessica Alba and Lady Gaga. Manifestation level. Elite.

An employee, reportedly an FIU senior, could be heard nervously saying “um” in the background. Honestly, same.

The internet immediately crowned Sip 305 the most powerful coffee shop in the 305.

Because in Miami, you might headline the Super Bowl on Sunday and still be grabbing cafecito by Tuesday.