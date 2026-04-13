Ride Along 3 Might Be Pulling Back Up in Miami After 10 Year Wait

The plot is unknown at this time. The movie started filming in Atlanta over the summer. Picture from the first Ride Along movie (Information from AJC).
By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

It looks like Ride Along 3 might finally be clocking back in… and yeah, expect that Miami chaos to come with it.

After nearly a decade of nothing, the buddy cop franchise is gaining momentum again. A new script is in the works, with Kevin Hart and Ice Cube in talks to return, along with director Tim Story and producer Will Packer.

If you remember, the whole vibe of these movies is basically two completely opposite cops getting thrown into wild situations… often right in the middle of Florida madness. Think less “by the book,” more “why are we chasing someone through a backyard barbecue in 95 degree heat?”

The first two films were big hits, and with Miami style energy, unpredictable crime, and those two going back and forth, this one basically writes itself.

No official greenlight yet, but if this thing comes back… it is definitely bringing the heat.

Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

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