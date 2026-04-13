Ride Along 3 Might Be Pulling Back Up in Miami After 10 Year Wait

The plot is unknown at this time. The movie started filming in Atlanta over the summer. Picture from the first Ride Along movie (Information from AJC).

It looks like Ride Along 3 might finally be clocking back in… and yeah, expect that Miami chaos to come with it.

After nearly a decade of nothing, the buddy cop franchise is gaining momentum again. A new script is in the works, with Kevin Hart and Ice Cube in talks to return, along with director Tim Story and producer Will Packer.

If you remember, the whole vibe of these movies is basically two completely opposite cops getting thrown into wild situations… often right in the middle of Florida madness. Think less “by the book,” more “why are we chasing someone through a backyard barbecue in 95 degree heat?”

The first two films were big hits, and with Miami style energy, unpredictable crime, and those two going back and forth, this one basically writes itself.

No official greenlight yet, but if this thing comes back… it is definitely bringing the heat.