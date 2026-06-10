Roads to Avoid Across South Florida During FIFA Matches!

The FIFA World Cup kicks off tomorrow, and even if you’re nowhere near Hard Rock Stadium, you may still notice extra traffic across South Florida.

Miami Gardens officials have announced road closures around the stadium on match days, including:

• Northbound Exit 2X on Florida’s Turnpike

• Southbound Exit 2X on Florida’s Turnpike

• Northwest 14th Court and Northwest 199th Street

• Northwest 27th Avenue and Northwest 199th Street

But the impact won’t stop there.

With Hard Rock Stadium hosting seven World Cup matches and Bayfront Park serving as the home of the FIFA Fan Festival through July 5, drivers can expect heavier traffic along major routes including I-95, Florida’s Turnpike, the Palmetto Expressway, and roads leading into Downtown Miami.

Fans from around the world are expected to attend matches, watch parties, concerts, and tournament events throughout Miami-Dade and Broward, creating busier-than-normal traffic conditions across South Florida.

If you’re commuting during a match day, especially in the afternoon or evening, your best bet is to check traffic before heading out and give yourself extra time.

The World Cup is finally here. Your shortcut probably isn’t.