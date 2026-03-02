Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Closes at Disney’s Hollywood Studios!

Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith has officially closed at Disney’s Hollywood Studios after 25 years.

The indoor coaster, known for its high speed launch and Aerosmith soundtrack, had its final ride on Sunday. Wait times reached 115 minutes, making it the longest wait of any attraction at Walt Disney World that day.

The ride is not going away permanently. Disney confirmed it will be rebranded with a Muppets theme and is expected to reopen this summer.

No additional details about the storyline or changes have been released yet.

Are you sad to see Aerosmith go, or are you excited for the Muppets version? Let me know your thoughts in the comments below, and as always, I will definitely do the same.