Rolling Loud Celebrates 10 Years & Martica Lopez has your VIP Tickets ALL WEEK!

Martica Lopez & Tariq Cherif Martica Lopez & Tariq Cherif (Nicole Montanaro)

By Martica Lopez

Rolling Loud is celebrating a decade of hip-hop excellence with its 10th anniversary festival, marking ten years of epic performances and global expansion. To dive into this milestone, Martica Lopez interviewed Tariq Cherif, co-founder of Rolling Loud, who reflected on the festival’s impressive growth and its impact on the music scene.

Cherif highlighted the festival’s evolution from a single Miami event to a major international phenomenon.

For those seeking an upgraded festival experience, Rolling Loud’s VIP packages offer premium benefits, including:

  • Front-Row Viewing Areas for a close-up view of performances.
  • Dedicated Entrances for quicker access.
  • Exclusive Lounge Areas with premium amenities (VIP Club with a DJ/ Karaoke booth)
  • Private Merchandise Showroom to remember the event.
  • Exclusive Amusement Rides and MORE!

In celebration of the anniversary, Martica Lopez is giving away VIP tickets all week during her Top 5 at 4pm countdown. Tune in for your chance to win and experience the festival like never before.

Rolling Loud’s 10th anniversary is set to be a landmark event, blending a decade of history with exciting future prospects. Don’t miss out on this chance to be part of hip-hop history.

See the whole interview HERE!
