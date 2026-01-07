Rolling Loud Is Leaving Miami And Heading To Orlando!

Rolling Loud is switching cities, and that is why this feels weird.

If you’ve been listening to HITS 97.3 The Rhythm of Miami, you know Rolling Loud has always been part of Miami’s culture. We have covered it, attended it, and given away tickets on the air. I have even had the chance to interview cofounder Tariq Cherif , so this is one we have followed closely from the beginning.

Earlier today, Rolling Loud announced on social media that its 2026 festival will take place May 8 through May 10 at Camping World Stadium . Pre sale tickets go on sale January 9 at 10 a.m. Eastern, with three day passes starting at $249 and early buyers receiving a free exclusive t shirt. The lineup has not been announced yet.

Rolling Loud began in Miami back in 2015, starting as a small local event before turning into one of the biggest hip hop festivals in the world. As it grew, Miami became part of the festival’s identity, which is why the move to another Florida city feels like a shift for South Florida fans.

In the comments, fans were clear. Many said Rolling Loud belongs in Miami, while others said they understand the growth, even if it still feels strange seeing it leave its original home.

So how do you feel about Rolling Loud leaving Miami and heading to Orlando? Are you making the trip, or does it just not feel the same anymore.? Let me know in the comments below and as always, I will definitely do the same! Besitos!