Ron Magill Announces Retirement After 46 Years At Zoo Miami

After 46 years at Zoo Miami, South Florida legend Ron Magill has announced he is retiring.

Magill broke the news during his Valentine’s Day event Sex and the Animals, a mix of comedy and wildlife education that perfectly captures his passionate, animated style. He later confirmed it on X, telling the crowd he has been blessed with a 46 year career and that it has been the honor of his life.

Thank you for everything! It's time to turn the page.....🙏 — Ron Magill (@RonMagill) February 15, 2026

Magill began at Zoo Miami in 1979 and became one of the region’s most recognizable voices for conservation. Through national media appearances and his Ron Magill Conservation Endowment, he has helped raise eco awareness and fund environmental field work worldwide.

His official retirement date is May 10, but this is not goodbye. He will continue as goodwill ambassador and conservation liaison for the Zoo Miami Foundation.