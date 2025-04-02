Runaway Pup “Taylor Swift” Rescued After Causing Traffic Chaos

Dog in need of adoption (Hall County Animal Shelter)
By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

A morning commute in South Florida took an unexpected turn when a runaway pit bull brought traffic to a halt on the I-595 ramp to I-95. Florida Highway Patrol troopers and bystanders scrambled for nearly 20 minutes to capture the quick-footed pup.

FHP Trooper Samantha Lopez had the clever idea of opening her cruiser’s door, and the exhausted dog willingly jumped in—ending the “paw-suit.”

Nicknamed “Taylor Swift” for her swift moves, the pup was taken to the Humane Society of Broward County, where she received a clean bill of health. Estimated to be around three years old, she has had multiple litters but is now ready for a fresh start.

After being spayed, Taylor Swift will be available for adoption. If you’re interested in giving this speedy sweetheart a forever home, contact the Humane Society of Broward County today! 🐾💕

Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730

    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!