Runaway Pup “Taylor Swift” Rescued After Causing Traffic Chaos

A morning commute in South Florida took an unexpected turn when a runaway pit bull brought traffic to a halt on the I-595 ramp to I-95. Florida Highway Patrol troopers and bystanders scrambled for nearly 20 minutes to capture the quick-footed pup.

FHP Trooper Samantha Lopez had the clever idea of opening her cruiser’s door, and the exhausted dog willingly jumped in—ending the “paw-suit.”

Nicknamed “Taylor Swift” for her swift moves, the pup was taken to the Humane Society of Broward County, where she received a clean bill of health. Estimated to be around three years old, she has had multiple litters but is now ready for a fresh start.

After being spayed, Taylor Swift will be available for adoption. If you’re interested in giving this speedy sweetheart a forever home, contact the Humane Society of Broward County today! 🐾💕