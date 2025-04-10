Ryan Seacrest Takes a Spill While Chasing the Wheel — and the Internet Is Loving It

Ryan Seacrest Ryan Seacrest makes his debut on "Wheel of Fortune." Watch his first episode Monday evening on Channel 9.
By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

Ryan Seacrest had his own “cheesy” moment on Wheel of Fortune, and it wasn’t exactly smooth. In a hilarious behind-the-scenes clip, Seacrest attempted his version of the famous cheese roll chase—you know, the one where people sprint downhill after a wheel of cheese—and instead, he took off after the iconic Wheel of Fortune wheel. Unfortunately for him (but fortunately for the internet), the chase ended with a full wipeout. Yes, Ryan ate it—face-first into game show history. The moment has fans rolling just as hard as the wheel, proving once again that even the most seasoned hosts can have a spin gone wrong.

Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730

    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!