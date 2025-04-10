Ryan Seacrest Takes a Spill While Chasing the Wheel — and the Internet Is Loving It

Ryan Seacrest had his own “cheesy” moment on Wheel of Fortune, and it wasn’t exactly smooth. In a hilarious behind-the-scenes clip, Seacrest attempted his version of the famous cheese roll chase—you know, the one where people sprint downhill after a wheel of cheese—and instead, he took off after the iconic Wheel of Fortune wheel. Unfortunately for him (but fortunately for the internet), the chase ended with a full wipeout. Yes, Ryan ate it—face-first into game show history. The moment has fans rolling just as hard as the wheel, proving once again that even the most seasoned hosts can have a spin gone wrong.