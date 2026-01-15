Sabrina Carpenter Teases Super Bowl Ad With Pringles and It’s Already Iconic

Sabrina Carpenter performs during her "Short n' Sweet" tour at Madison Square Garden on October 26, 2025 in New York, New York. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AEG)
By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

And so it begins. Super Bowl commercial teasers are officially rolling out, and this one comes courtesy of Sabrina Carpenter and Pringles.

In a short teaser clip shared online, Carpenter is seen holding a flower made entirely out of Pringles chips. As she plucks each “petal,” she repeats the classic line, “He loves me, he loves me not,” giving the whole thing a playful, slightly dramatic twist.

The caption sealed the deal with, “Love at first bite. Once you pop, the love don’t stop,” which feels exactly like the kind of chaotic romance energy the Super Bowl thrives on.

While the teaser is only a taste, fans will have to wait until February 8 to see the full commercial during the Super Bowl.

If this is just the warm up, Super Bowl ad season is already off to a strong start.

Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

