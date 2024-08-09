Samsung Recalls Over 1 Million Stoves To Prevent Dogs From Setting Your Home on Fire

Recall alert The CPSC has announced the recall of more than 1.1 million Samsung ranges. (cpsc.gov)

In a significant safety update, Samsung has announced a recall affecting knobs on several models of electric stoves. The recall addresses concerns over fire hazards linked to accidental activation of the stove knobs by pets or people bumping into them. Here’s everything you need to know about this important recall and how to keep your home safe.

The Issue: Knob-Related Fire Hazards

Recent reports have highlighted a troubling trend: pets inadvertently starting fires by interacting with stove knobs. In June, a house fire in Colorado, captured on security footage, showed a dog jumping onto a stove and igniting a fire. The incident was a stark reminder of the potential dangers posed by front-mounted range knobs.

Samsung’s recall involves approximately 1.1 million units of slide-in electric ranges with front-mounted knobs sold between 2013 and 2024. The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has documented over 300 cases of accidental activation, resulting in roughly 250 fires. Alarmingly, 18 of these fires led to extensive property damage, 40 injuries, and even the loss of pets.

Safety Measures and Recall Details

Samsung is offering free knob locks or covers to address the issue. These safety devices are designed to prevent accidental activation of the stove. Customers affected by this recall can request these safety accessories through Samsung’s dedicated website, by calling 1-833-775-0120 (Monday through Friday, 9 am to 8 pm ET), or by emailing rangesupport@sea.samsung.com.

The CPSC has emphasized that while Samsung’s stoves can still be used until the knob locks or covers arrive, it is crucial to keep children and pets away from the stove knobs. Samsung has also advised customers to ensure knobs are turned off after use and to avoid placing anything on top of the stove when it is not in use.

Preventative Measures and Advice

Both Samsung and the CPSC recommend several safety measures for all stove owners, not just those affected by the recall:

Keep Knobs Out of Reach: Ensure that children and pets cannot easily access stove knobs. This is particularly important for families with small children or pets that might accidentally interact with the stove.



Ensure that children and pets cannot easily access stove knobs. This is particularly important for families with small children or pets that might accidentally interact with the stove. Double-Check Knob Settings: Always verify that knobs are fully turned off after cooking. This simple step can prevent accidental activation.



Always verify that knobs are fully turned off after cooking. This simple step can prevent accidental activation. Avoid Placing Items on the Stove: Refrain from leaving or storing items on top of the stove when it’s not in use, as this can increase the risk of fire.



Refrain from leaving or storing items on top of the stove when it’s not in use, as this can increase the risk of fire. Consider Safety Knobs or Covers: Investing in safety knobs or covers can provide an added layer of protection against accidental activation.



Looking Ahead

Samsung is working closely with the CPSC and has already implemented enhanced safety features in its latest stove models. Newer models with WiFi capabilities can notify owners via text when the burner is activated, adding an extra layer of convenience and safety.

For more information on the recall and to check if your stove is affected, visit the CPSC website. If you have an affected model, take immediate action to request your free knob locks or covers and follow the recommended safety precautions to protect your home and loved ones.

By staying informed and taking these preventive measures, you can help ensure that your kitchen remains a safe and secure environment.