Sandbag Distribution Sites For Broward and Miami-Dade County In Preparation For Hurricane Milton

Hurricane Helene preps TALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 25: People bag sand in preparation for possible flooding as Tropical Storm Helene heads toward the state's Gulf Coast on September 25, 2024 in Tallahassee, Florida. Currently, Tropical Storm Helene is forecast to become a major hurricane, bringing the potential for deadly storm surges, flooding rain, and destructive hurricane-force winds along parts of the Florida West Coast. Helene is expected to make landfall in Florida on Thursday. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images) (Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

As Tropical Storm Milton transforms into a Category 1 hurricane, South Florida municipalities are stepping up to assist residents in safeguarding their homes and businesses. With the storm intensifying over the Gulf of Mexico, communities are offering sandbag distributions to help mitigate potential flooding. Here’s a comprehensive guide on where and when to pick up sandbags in your area.

Broward County Sandbag Distributions

Fort Lauderdale

Locations :

: Floyd Hull Stadium: 2800 SW 8th Ave, 8 a.m. - 9 p.m. Mills Pond Park: 2201 NW 9th Ave, 6 a.m. - 9 p.m. What to Bring: Residents are required to bring their own shovels and empty bags.

Pembroke Pines

: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m., or while supplies last Details: The city provides sand, bags, and shovels, but residents must fill their own bags. A limit of five bags per household applies, and proof of residency is required. Assistance will be provided for the elderly and disabled.

Pompano Beach

: Starting at 9 a.m., while supplies last Details: Sandbags will be pre-filled and placed directly in residents’ cars. There is a limit of 10 bags per household, and proof of residency is required.

Miami-Dade County Sandbag Distributions

Miami

: Douglas Park: 2755 SW 37th Ave, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Grapeland Park: 1550 NW 37th Ave, 8 a.m. - 7 p.m. Jose Marti Park Gym: 434 SW 3rd Ave, 8 a.m. - 7 p.m. Little Haiti Park: 315 NE 62nd St, 8 a.m. - 7 p.m. Details: Proof of residency is required at all locations.

North Bay Village

North Miami

Opa-locka

South Miami-Dade

Sunny Isles Beach

Drive-Thru Sandbag Distributions at Miami-Dade Parks

Miami-Dade County is also hosting drive-thru sandbag distributions at several regional parks, starting at 7 a.m. on Monday until supplies run out. Each household can receive a limit of four bags:

As Hurricane Milton approaches, it’s crucial to prepare your home and stay informed. Be sure to check the distribution times and locations, and remember to bring the necessary proof of residency. Stay safe, South Florida!