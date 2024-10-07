Sandbag Distribution Sites For Broward and Miami-Dade County In Preparation For Hurricane Milton

As Tropical Storm Milton transforms into a Category 1 hurricane, South Florida municipalities are stepping up to assist residents in safeguarding their homes and businesses. With the storm intensifying over the Gulf of Mexico, communities are offering sandbag distributions to help mitigate potential flooding. Here’s a comprehensive guide on where and when to pick up sandbags in your area.
Broward County Sandbag Distributions
Fort Lauderdale
- Locations:
Floyd Hull Stadium: 2800 SW 8th Ave, 8 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Mills Pond Park: 2201 NW 9th Ave, 6 a.m. - 9 p.m.
- What to Bring: Residents are required to bring their own shovels and empty bags.
Pembroke Pines
- Location: Pembroke Pines Health Park, 8300 West Cypress Drive
- Hours: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m., or while supplies last
- Details: The city provides sand, bags, and shovels, but residents must fill their own bags. A limit of five bags per household applies, and proof of residency is required. Assistance will be provided for the elderly and disabled.
Pompano Beach
- Location: Pompano Beach Airpark, 1660 NE 10th St
- Hours: Starting at 9 a.m., while supplies last
- Details: Sandbags will be pre-filled and placed directly in residents’ cars. There is a limit of 10 bags per household, and proof of residency is required.
Miami-Dade County Sandbag Distributions
Miami
- Locations:
Douglas Park: 2755 SW 37th Ave, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Grapeland Park: 1550 NW 37th Ave, 8 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Jose Marti Park Gym: 434 SW 3rd Ave, 8 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Little Haiti Park: 315 NE 62nd St, 8 a.m. - 7 p.m.
- Details: Proof of residency is required at all locations.
North Bay Village
- Location: North Bay Village Dog Park, 7903 East Drive
- Details: Sandbags will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.
North Miami
- Location: North Miami Motor Pool, 1855 NE 142nd St
- Hours: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- Details: Proof of residency is required.
Opa-locka
- Location: Public Works and Utilities Department, 12950 NW 42nd Ave
- Hours: Monday and Tuesday, 8 a.m. - 7 p.m., or while supplies last.
South Miami-Dade
- Location: JL & Enid W. Demps Park, 11350 SW 216th St
- Hours: Monday, 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Sunny Isles Beach
- Location: Under the William Lehman Causeway, 19160 Collins Ave
- Hours: Monday, 7:30 a.m. - noon
- Details: A limit of four bags per household applies, and proof of residency is required.
Drive-Thru Sandbag Distributions at Miami-Dade Parks
Miami-Dade County is also hosting drive-thru sandbag distributions at several regional parks, starting at 7 a.m. on Monday until supplies run out. Each household can receive a limit of four bags:
- Amelia Earhart Park: 401 E 65th St., Hialeah, FL 33013
- Oak Grove Park: 690 NE 159th St., Miami, FL 33162
- Gwen Cherry Park: 7090 NW 22nd Ave., Miami, FL 33147
- Tropical Park: 7900 SW 40th St., Miami, FL 33155
- Larry and Penny Thompson Memorial Park: 12451 SW 184th St., Miami, FL 33177
- Homestead Air Reserve Park: 27401 SW 127th Ave., Homestead, FL 33032
- Tamiami Park: 11201 SW 24th St., Miami, FL 33165
- Greynolds Park: 17530 W Dixie Hwy, North Miami Beach, FL 33160
- Ives Estate Park: 20901 NE 16th Ave., Miami, FL 33179
As Hurricane Milton approaches, it’s crucial to prepare your home and stay informed. Be sure to check the distribution times and locations, and remember to bring the necessary proof of residency. Stay safe, South Florida!