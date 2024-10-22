Santa’s Enchanted Forrest Closes Its Doors for 2024!

After 40 years of delighting families in South Florida, Santa’s Enchanted Forest will not open its doors for the 2024 season. This beloved holiday attraction announced the closure on Instagram, leaving many of us reflecting on the magic it brought to our celebrations.

For decades, Santa’s Enchanted Forest transformed Tropical Park into a winter wonderland, filling our evenings with dazzling lights, festive laughter, and that unmistakable holiday spirit. It was a place where families created cherished memories, and it became a staple in our seasonal traditions. However, after relocating to Medley when the county didn’t renew their lease in 2020, the landscape changed. A new attraction, Christmas Wonderland, opened at Tropical Park in 2023, leading to legal disputes that ultimately contributed to this decision.

In their heartfelt Instagram post, Santa’s Enchanted Forest thanked all of us who made the journey year after year, expressing gratitude for the joy we shared. While they won’t be welcoming visitors this year, their message encourages us to hold on to the warmth of those memories and to spread love and joy during the holidays.

As we navigate this holiday season without our beloved attraction, let’s remember the magic it brought to our community and continue to celebrate the spirit of togetherness that defines Miami. Here’s to keeping the holiday cheer alive—no matter where we find it!