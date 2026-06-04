Santo Dulce! and Salt & Straw Team Up for a Sweet Wynwood Pride Pop Up!

If you’re looking for something fun to do in Wynwood this month, this might be worth adding to your calendar.

WSanto Dulce! Churros & Ice Cream is teaming up with Salt & Straw for a limited time Wynwood Pride pop up featuring churros, artisan ice cream, music, giveaways, and plenty of photo opportunities.

The event takes place on Saturday, June 6, and Saturday, June 13, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Salt & Straw in Wynwood.

Guests can enjoy fresh churros paired with unique ice cream flavors, tarot inspired “dessert destiny” readings, DJs spinning throughout the evening, and a retro Airstream installation that is practically made for social media.

There will also be limited edition desserts available during the event, along with special giveaways throughout the night.

Whether you’re celebrating Pride Month, looking for a sweet treat, or just want an excuse to spend an evening in Wynwood, this pop up sounds like a fun way to kick off your weekend.

What: Santo Dulce! x Salt & Straw Wynwood Pride Pop Up

Where: Salt & Straw Wynwood

When: Saturday, June 6, and Saturday, June 13

Time: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Cost: Free to attend, food and beverages available for purchase