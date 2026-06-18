Industry analysts worry that the shutdown of CO2 plants will lead to a shortage of America’s favorite carbonated alcoholic beverage.

Scottish soccer fans are making quite the impression in Boston and not just because of what they’re doing on the pitch.

The passionate supporters known as the “Tartan Army” have spent the past week taking over pubs, restaurants and local attractions while following Scotland’s World Cup matches. After Scotland’s 1-0 victory over Haiti on Saturday, fans celebrated throughout the city before marching to Fenway Park for a Red Sox game on Sunday.

Their enthusiasm came with a thirst that caught some local businesses by surprise.

Samuel Adams says its Boston Taproom actually ran out of its signature Boston Lager after Scottish fans drank four times the amount the brewery would normally sell during a busy four day holiday period like the Fourth of July. The company was forced to schedule an emergency beer delivery on Saturday just to keep up with demand.

Other businesses saw similar surges. Hennessy’s Bar in downtown Boston told The Boston Globe it tripled its usual St. Patrick’s Day sales and completely sold out of beer by Sunday night.

“We’ve been here for over 30 years, and we’ve never seen anything like it,” said Noelle Somers, the bar’s chief operating officer.

Meanwhile, Federal Wine & Spirits reportedly sold out of both Budweiser and Corona on Saturday, and one of its refrigerator doors even broke after being opened so many times by thirsty customers.

The celebrations may not be over just yet. Scotland is scheduled to face Morocco on Friday evening in Foxborough, meaning Boston bars may want to stock up before the Tartan Army returns for another round.