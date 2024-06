Identical twins in Ohio will take center stage at graduation as their high school's valedictorian and salutatorian.

Identical twins in Ohio will take center stage at graduation as their high school's valedictorian and salutatorian.

What is in the water in Cooper City that has 14 sets of twins and 1 set of triplets graduating from the same high school?!

What are the odds? There’s no official Guinness World Record count, but this feels like a record of some sort! Most of the twins have been together since elementary school and several others along with the triplets will stay together as they move on to college.