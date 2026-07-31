Shaquille O’Neal Crashes Woman’s Gym Video With a Hilarious Joke

You never know who you might run into at the gym, especially if you’re working out where Shaquille O’Neal does.

A woman named Nysh went viral after sharing a workout video that took an unexpected turn when the NBA legend casually danced into the background of her shot. She said she almost skipped the gym that day, but decided to go anyway.

The best part? When she asked the 7-foot-1 Hall of Famer what his name was, he jokingly replied, “LeBron James.” Nysh played right along, telling him her name was Erykah Badu.

She used the moment to encourage her followers not to let laziness win, saying the days you least want to work out are often the days you should go. Judging by her experience, you never know what, or who, you might run into.

Fans loved the interaction, with many joking that there’s no chance they’ll randomly bump into Shaq at their local gym.

The surprise appearance is just the latest example of O’Neal’s playful personality. Over the years, he’s become known for spontaneous acts of kindness, from paying for shoppers’ groceries to helping families in need. As Shaq has said before, he doesn’t see it as giving back, he simply calls it “doing the right thing.”