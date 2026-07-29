She Finally Explained Why She Rejected Usher During Their Viral Onstage Moment

One of the internet’s most awkward concert moments now has a response from the woman at the center of it.

During a stop on the Usher and Chris Brown R&B Tour in Nashville on July 25, Usher invited a fan on stage while performing his hit “Can U Handle It?” But instead of leaning into the singer’s signature flirtatious performance, the woman appeared uncomfortable and noticeably pulled away, prompting Usher to end the interaction early and move on.

The clip quickly went viral across social media, with many viewers criticizing the fan for seeming uninterested after being chosen for the moment.

Now, she’s telling her side of the story.

The woman, who identifies herself as Gabrielle Cheyenne on Facebook, said she had no intention of turning down an opportunity to go on stage. According to her, she and her mother were upgraded to VIP seats before the show, but she claims no one told her which artist would be bringing her on stage.

In a series of social media posts, Gabrielle said she was actually hoping to be selected during Chris Brown’s portion of the concert, not Usher’s.

“Yes I wanted to go on stage,” she said in a video shared online. “They don’t tell you who, what, when or where. I wasn’t going up there for Usher. I wanted Chris and Chris only.”

She also pushed back against people calling the moment embarrassing, saying she wouldn’t change how she reacted and insisting she wasn’t ashamed of what happened. Gabrielle added that some concertgoers even harassed her as she was leaving the venue after the performance.

As of now, Usher has not publicly commented on Gabrielle’s explanation.

The viral moment continues to divide fans online. Some believe she missed out on a once-in-a-lifetime experience with one of R&B’s biggest stars, while others say she’s entitled to react however she felt in the moment.

One thing is certain: what was supposed to be a smooth serenade has become one of the most talked-about concert clips of the summer.