South Miami is getting ready to say goodbye to Shops at Sunset Place, a mall that’s been about as lively as a summer afternoon without A/C. The space that once housed a bakery making Holsum doughnuts and bread (we can still smell the nostalgia) will soon be transformed into a sprawling complex with apartments, a hotel, a theater, and restaurants. It’s the third attempt to revive the 10-acre spot, and with buildings up to 33 stories planned, it seems like they’re aiming for the sky—literally! Just pray they don’t call it the “Bakery Centre” again.
Shops at Sunset Place Being Demolished
