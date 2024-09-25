Shops at Sunset Place Being Demolished

Red Road getting a facelift?

President's Day shopping On Monday we celebrate our country’s leaders when we celebrate President’s Day. (imtmphoto/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

By Ian James

South Miami is getting ready to say goodbye to Shops at Sunset Place, a mall that’s been about as lively as a summer afternoon without A/C. The space that once housed a bakery making Holsum doughnuts and bread (we can still smell the nostalgia) will soon be transformed into a sprawling complex with apartments, a hotel, a theater, and restaurants. It’s the third attempt to revive the 10-acre spot, and with buildings up to 33 stories planned, it seems like they’re aiming for the sky—literally! Just pray they don’t call it the “Bakery Centre” again.

Ian James

Ian James

Ian James is the midday host and Program Director of HITS 97.3.

