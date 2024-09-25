Shops at Sunset Place Being Demolished

South Miami is getting ready to say goodbye to Shops at Sunset Place, a mall that’s been about as lively as a summer afternoon without A/C. The space that once housed a bakery making Holsum doughnuts and bread (we can still smell the nostalgia) will soon be transformed into a sprawling complex with apartments, a hotel, a theater, and restaurants. It’s the third attempt to revive the 10-acre spot, and with buildings up to 33 stories planned, it seems like they’re aiming for the sky—literally! Just pray they don’t call it the “Bakery Centre” again.