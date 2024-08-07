Short On Time? How About a Drive-Thru Job Fair Seeking Bus Drivers in Broward County

As the new school year approaches, Broward County Public Schools is gearing up and on the lookout for dedicated individuals to join their team as bus drivers. To meet this pressing need, the county is hosting a job fair this weekend, offering an excellent opportunity for those interested in a rewarding career with the school district.
Job Fair Details:
Dates: Saturday, August 10 and Sunday, August 11
Locations:
- North Terminal: 1751 NW 22nd Avenue, Pompano Beach, FL 33069
- Central Terminal: 3831 NW 10th Avenue, Oakland Park, FL 33309
- South Terminal: 900 S. University Drive, Pembroke Pines, FL 33025
- Central West Terminal: 2320 College Avenue, Davie, FL 33317
Why Consider This Opportunity?
Broward County Public Schools is offering a competitive starting salary of $18 per hour for new bus drivers. In addition to a solid wage, drivers will benefit from enrollment in the state’s retirement system, comprehensive healthcare insurance, and various other benefits. To sweeten the deal, a $1,000 sign-on bonus is also being offered to new hires.
Whether you’re an experienced driver or new to the field, this job fair is the perfect chance to explore a meaningful career path while contributing to the community.
For more information, or if you have any questions, please reach out to the Broward County Public Schools Transportation Department at 754-321-4401 or email drive@browardschools.com.
Don’t miss this opportunity to start a new career and make a difference in the lives of students across Broward County. We hope to see you there!