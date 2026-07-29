Simone Biles Says Avril Lavigne Stole Her Sunglasses at Taylor Swift’s Wedding

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 17: Olympic Gold Medalist Simone Biles (R) walks to the field prior to the game prior to an an NFL preseason football game between the Chicago Bears and Cincinnati Bengals, at Soldier Field on August 17, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images)

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding may have been packed with A-list celebrities, but according to Simone Biles, one guest left with more than just memories.

While speaking at the Faces in Fitness Festival in Chicago over the weekend, the seven-time Olympic gold medalist was asked if she could share any gossip from the star-studded wedding.

Her answer caught everyone by surprise.

“Avril Lavigne stole my sunglasses,” Biles joked, drawing laughs from the crowd.

She went on to explain that she has even tried reaching out to the singer on Instagram to get them back.

“I Instagramed her and I’m like, ‘Yo, can I get those YSLs back?’” Biles said. “But I don’t think she’s seen it yet.”

Whether the comment was completely serious or made in good fun, it quickly made the rounds on social media.

Biles attended the July 3 wedding at Madison Square Garden with her husband, Indianapolis Colts safety Jonathan Owens. She later shared photos of the couple dressed in matching maroon outfits, calling it “the perfect love story” and “the perfect night.”

The wedding was one of the biggest celebrity events of the year, reportedly officiated by Adam Sandler and featuring performances from music legends Stevie Nicks, Paul McCartney and Avril Lavigne, who is said to have performed her hit “Sk8er Boi.”

The guest list was just as impressive, with stars including Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt, Selena Gomez, Sabrina Carpenter, Emma Stone, Jennifer Lawrence, Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper and Karlie Kloss all reportedly in attendance.

As for those missing designer sunglasses? Avril Lavigne hasn’t publicly responded, so the mystery of the borrowed (or stolen) YSL shades lives on.