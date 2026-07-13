SNL Star Marcello Hernández Is Coming Home to South Florida for Two Comedy Shows!

Marcello Hernandez attends the 2025 Night of Too Many Stars at Beacon Theatre on March 31, 2025 in New York City. (Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

South Florida, get ready to laugh because one of our own is coming home.

Miami native and Saturday Night Live star Marcello Hernández has announced two shows at Hard Rock Live this November. He’ll perform in Spanish on Friday, November 27, followed by an English-language show on Saturday, November 28.

If you’re hoping to grab tickets early, the social media presale starts Tuesday, July 14, at 10 a.m. If you’re buying tickets for the Spanish-language show, use the password ESPANOL. For the English-language show, the password is ENGLISH.

Marcello has had an incredible year. His Netflix comedy special, American Boy, became a Top 10 hit, and he’s continued to build his career with major projects on the way. Now, he’s bringing the laughs back to South Florida for what should be two unforgettable nights.

Are you planning on seeing Marcello Hernández when he comes home to perform? Let me know your thoughts in the comments below, and as always, I’ll definitely do the same. Besitos! 💋