Sofia Vergara makes history with her 2024 Emmy Nomination!

Through the years LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 04: Actress Sofia Vergara arrives at the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures' "Rampage" at the Microsoft Theatre on April 4, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Sofia Vergara has earned her fifth Emmy Award nomination today for her portrayal of real-life drug queenpin Griselda Blanco in the Netflix miniseries Griselda. This was Sofia’s first dramatic role of her career and now this recognition makes Vergara the first Latina, born in a Latin country, to be nominated in the “Lead Actress in a Limited Series” category.

In an Instagram Post, the actress expressed that it took 15 years to bring this role to life and that she was grateful to the television academy for the nomination!