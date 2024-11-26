Some of Your Perfumes May Contain Human Urine!

By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

If you’re hunting for Black Friday deals on perfumes, be cautious—some “bargains” might be a stinky scam. Fake fragrances not only skimp on quality but can pose serious health risks.

A fragrance expert warns that counterfeit perfumes often lack preservatives to prevent bacterial growth and are manufactured in unsanitary conditions. Even more shocking? Tests on fake perfumes seized by officials have revealed traces of human urine.

It’s unclear how or why this happens, but the thought is unsettling. Beyond that, these knock-offs may contain harmful chemicals like formaldehyde, phthalates, artificial musks, and aromatic hydrocarbons—some of which are linked to cancer.

To stay safe, stick to reputable retailers and avoid deals that seem too good to be true. When it comes to your skin and health, it’s worth investing in the real deal.

Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

