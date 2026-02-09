South Florida On Alert As Drought Conditions Trigger Water Warning

The City of Winter Park is asking residents to conserve the amount of water they use due to a shortage of a chemical used to treat water.

A water shortage warning has been issued for several South Florida counties as dry conditions and heavy water use begin to take a noticeable toll on the region’s main water supply.

According to the South Florida Water Management District, the warning was triggered by ongoing drought conditions combined with increased water usage across the area. Officials say this combination has led to declining levels in the Biscayne Aquifer, which serves as Miami Dade County’s primary source of drinking water.

At this time, there are no mandatory water restrictions in place. However, officials cautioned that additional measures could be introduced if conditions continue to worsen. Both SFWMD and the Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department are urging residents to be mindful and limit water use to essential needs.

The water shortage warning also extends beyond Miami Dade. Collier, Glades, Highlands, Lee, and Monroe counties are all included under the advisory.

To help conserve water during the warning, officials recommend skipping scheduled lawn irrigation days, avoiding washing boats and cars or filling swimming pools, and only running dishwashers and washing machines with full loads. Residents are also encouraged to shift water use away from peak hours, which typically occur in the mornings and evenings.

Officials say small changes now can make a big difference in preventing stricter restrictions later.