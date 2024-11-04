South Florida Bids Farewell to Mojo Donuts!

Miami is about to say goodbye to a beloved spot: Mojo Donuts. After eight delicious years, the popular doughnut shop announced the closure of its Miami-Dade locations. Starting November 15, the stores on Bird Road, Kendall, and Coral Gables will close their doors, leaving locals with fond memories and maybe a bit of a broken heart. But there’s a silver lining: Mojo’s original location in Pembroke Pines on Pines Boulevard and University Drive will stay open, so die-hard fans don’t have to go completely without.

In their Instagram post announcing the closures, Mojo Donuts expressed gratitude to the Miami community for the love and support over the years, noting that the decision wasn’t easy. Rising costs have made it difficult to keep all locations open, but they’re committed to serving fans at the Pembroke Pines spot.

So, if you’re craving one last taste of Mojo in Miami-Dade, head to their Kendall, Bird Road, or Coral Gables locations before November 15. After that, it’s a bit of a drive north to Pembroke Pines—but for doughnuts this good, it just might be worth it.