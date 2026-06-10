South Florida Car Wash Is Creating Jobs and Changing Lives for Adults With Autism

A South Florida family is proving that a simple idea can have a life changing impact.

More than five million adults between the ages of 18 and 65 in the United States are on the autism spectrum. In Florida alone, that number is estimated to be around 320,000. Despite that, about 80 percent of adults with autism remain unemployed.

That reality inspired brothers Andrew and Thomas D’Eri to take action.

After watching his brother struggle to find meaningful employment, Thomas teamed up with his parents to purchase a car wash. Their goal was to create opportunities not only for Andrew, but for others facing similar challenges. The result was Rising Tide Car Wash.

Since opening in 2013, the company has expanded to locations in Parkland, Margate and Coral Springs. More than 90 employees on the autism spectrum currently work for the business, and more than 250 former employees have gone on to find jobs elsewhere.

The company focuses on clear, structured systems that help employees succeed while building confidence and independence. Workers say the supportive environment has created strong friendships and a sense of community.

Now, Rising Tide Car Wash is preparing to open a fourth South Florida location in Pompano Beach, creating even more opportunities for adults with autism.

For the D’Eri family, the mission has always been bigger than washing cars. It is about helping people reach their potential and proving that inclusion can be good for both business and the community.