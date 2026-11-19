Flooded streets remain in Rockledge neighborhood as severe weather moves through

After days of relentless rain and severe storms, floodwaters are finally starting to recede across South Florida, but many neighborhoods are still dealing with significant flooding and damage.

Hollywood declared a state of emergency Wednesday, as parts of Broward County, including Dania Beach and Plantation, recorded more than 16 inches of rain in just 48 hours.

In Hollywood, several shopping plazas remained underwater, including businesses near Sheridan Street and North 34th Avenue. The storms also caused part of the roof at Temple Sinai of Hollywood to collapse and a ceiling collapse at Memorial Regional Hospital. Thankfully, no injuries were reported at the synagogue.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers also stepped in to rescue stranded residents, helping evacuate approximately 15 to 20 families from flooded neighborhoods.

Meanwhile, Fort Lauderdale neighborhoods like Edgewood and Melrose Park experienced severe flooding, leaving residents trapped in their homes and vehicles stranded. City crews have deployed pumps to help remove standing water.

Flooding also impacted parts of Miami-Dade County, including Key Biscayne and Aventura, where crews worked to clear storm drains.

Both Broward and Miami-Dade County Public Schools canceled classes Thursday due to the dangerous conditions.

While the rain has slowed, officials are urging residents to avoid unnecessary travel and never drive through flooded streets.

A flood watch remains in effect for Miami-Dade and Broward counties until 7 p.m. Thursday.

Hollywood residents are also being encouraged to report damage to their homes or businesses as the city prepares to request state funding for recovery efforts.