South Florida Girl Goes Viral Dressed as ‘Mini Adele’ with and Has Adorable Moment with Singer

Cliff Lipson/CBS ©2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

You may have already seen the viral moment on social media of 4-year-old Valentina Arguello sharing an unforgettable moment with Adele at one of her shows in Las Vegas. That little girl was from Fort Lauderdale who flew with her mom, Alexandra Arguello to the show.

Arguello was dressed as Adele’s mini-me in a dress that resembled the star’s style. Adele stopped the show mid-song to take a photo with little Valentina. How STINKING CUTE IS THIS?!

@goss.ie

How adorable is this video of #Adele performing with a mini-me fan at one of Vegas concerts? 🥹❤️ The singer was performing When We Were Young when she spotted the fan, who was dressed up in an outfit inspired by Adele’s black and white custom Schiaparelli gown designed by Daniel Roseberry 🖤

♬ original sound - Goss.ie


Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

