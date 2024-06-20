South Florida Girl Goes Viral Dressed as ‘Mini Adele’ with and Has Adorable Moment with Singer

You may have already seen the viral moment on social media of 4-year-old Valentina Arguello sharing an unforgettable moment with Adele at one of her shows in Las Vegas. That little girl was from Fort Lauderdale who flew with her mom, Alexandra Arguello to the show.

Arguello was dressed as Adele’s mini-me in a dress that resembled the star’s style. Adele stopped the show mid-song to take a photo with little Valentina. How STINKING CUTE IS THIS?!

