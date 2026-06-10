South Florida Mango Festival Returns With Caribbean Food Music and Father’s Day Fun

If your perfect Father’s Day weekend includes delicious food, live entertainment and plenty of fresh mangoes, a popular South Florida festival has you covered.

The Island SPACE Mango Festival is returning to Pembroke Pines for its third year, bringing together Caribbean culture, cuisine and one of the region’s favorite fruits. Hosted by the Island SPACE Caribbean Museum, the event promises an afternoon packed with family friendly activities and tropical flavors.

Guests can browse artisan vendors, enjoy live music, steelpan performances and cultural dance showcases while sampling a variety of mango inspired treats. There will also be mango growing and grafting workshops for those looking to bring a little tropical flavor home.

One of the festival’s highlights is the Mango Walk, where visitors can explore dozens of exotic mango varieties before select fruits are auctioned off live. Attendees can also watch cooking demonstrations from notable Caribbean chefs representing Jamaica, Haiti, Cuba, the U.S. Virgin Islands and more.

For true mango enthusiasts, a special guided tasting experience is available for an additional fee. Led by a mango expert, the tasting explores the unique flavors, textures and aromas of rare mango varieties from across the Caribbean and beyond.

Since the festival falls on Father’s Day weekend, dads will have plenty to enjoy as well. Daddy’s Kingdom will feature games, giveaways, photo opportunities and special experiences designed just for fathers and father figures. There will even be a Daddy Mango Eating Competition and soccer themed activities leading up to the FIFA World Cup excitement.

The Island SPACE Mango Festival takes place Sunday, June 21, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Charles F. Dodge City Center in Pembroke Pines.

Location: 601 City Center Blvd, Pembroke Pines, FL 33025

For South Florida families looking for a unique way to celebrate Father’s Day, this festival might be the sweetest event of the weekend.