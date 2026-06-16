South Florida Road Named Florida’s Most Passive Aggressive and It’s Not in Miami

Ask anyone in Miami who the worst drivers are and you’ll probably get the same answer: Miami drivers.

Turn signals are often treated like a sign of weakness, yellow lights are seen as a challenge and merging onto the highway can feel like entering a gladiator arena. So when a new survey set out to identify the most passive aggressive roads in America, many of us assumed Miami would top the list in Florida.

Surprisingly, that’s not what happened.

According to a survey from American River Wellness Recovery, the most passive aggressive road in Florida is U.S. 1, also known as Federal Highway, in Fort Lauderdale.

The study surveyed more than 3,000 drivers about behaviors that fall short of full blown road rage but still make driving frustrating. These include speeding up when someone tries to merge, blocking intersections, refusing to let drivers into a lane and pretending not to notice someone signaling for help.

Florida joined California and New York as one of the top states for these kinds of driving habits. Researchers found that busy suburban roads packed with shopping centers, schools, restaurants and constant lane changes were more likely to trigger passive aggressive behavior than major interstates.

The survey also found that merge lanes are the biggest source of frustration for drivers, with 26 percent of respondents identifying them as their top trigger.

So while Miami drivers may be more vocal with their frustrations, it appears drivers on Federal Highway have mastered a different tactic: quietly refusing to let you in.