South Florida Staple Closes Doors Due to Eviction

After 45 years of service, Romeu’s Cuban Restaurant in Southwest Ranches has closed.

“For these past 45 years in the market, you have been more than just customers to us. You have become our family,” the letter reads in part. “We have faced many challenges in the past, but the current state of the economy has made it increasingly difficult for us to keep up with the rising costs of running our store.”

Romeu’s allegedly owes the shopping center more than $80,000 in rent according to court documents.

Patrons shared on social how upset and disappointed they were that Remeu’s had to shut down.



