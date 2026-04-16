South Florida’s Biggest Food Night Returns and It Always Sells Out

Acrisure Stadium Kickoff and Rib Festival returning to celebrate start of football season A juicy grilled ribs being brushed with barbecue sauce over flaming grill, showcasing smoky and flavorful cooking process (Kittinan - stock.adobe.com)
By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

One of South Florida’s tastiest nights of the year is back… and it is doing some serious good while it’s at it.

The Orange Bowl Food and Wine Celebration is set for Friday at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, bringing together food, drinks, and a mission to support local youth. The event benefits Orange Bowl Cares, which funds programs in youth sports, education, and community engagement.

Hosted by Jim Berry, the night features more than 30 top South Florida restaurants and chefs competing for Best Overall Restaurant, with winners decided by both judges and attendees.

Expect plenty of bites, drinks, live entertainment, raffle prizes, and a silent auction.

It is also a hot ticket… the past two years sold out.

The event runs from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m., with VIP entry starting at 6:30.

Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

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