South Florida’s Biggest Food Night Returns and It Always Sells Out

A juicy grilled ribs being brushed with barbecue sauce over flaming grill, showcasing smoky and flavorful cooking process

One of South Florida’s tastiest nights of the year is back… and it is doing some serious good while it’s at it.

The Orange Bowl Food and Wine Celebration is set for Friday at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, bringing together food, drinks, and a mission to support local youth. The event benefits Orange Bowl Cares, which funds programs in youth sports, education, and community engagement.

Hosted by Jim Berry, the night features more than 30 top South Florida restaurants and chefs competing for Best Overall Restaurant, with winners decided by both judges and attendees.

Expect plenty of bites, drinks, live entertainment, raffle prizes, and a silent auction.

It is also a hot ticket… the past two years sold out.

The event runs from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m., with VIP entry starting at 6:30.