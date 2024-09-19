South Miami Implements Speed Cameras in School Zones to Enhance Safety!

Brace yourselves—school zones in South Miami got a tech upgrade. Thanks to House Bill 657, South Miami installed cameras that will catch you speeding if you think you can zip through those zones without consequence.

Here’s the deal: these high-tech snitches snap photos of cars exceeding the speed limit by more than 10 mph, 30 minutes before and after school hours. That’s right, no more sneaking around like you’re James Bond. If you get caught, you’ll face a cool $100 fine, but don’t sweat it—no points on your license and no insurance drama.

The cameras are located at five schools in South Miami: Ludlam Elementary School, Somerset Academy South Miami Charter School, South Miami K-8 Center, South Miami Middle School, and Epiphany Catholic School.

So, the next time you’re tempted to put the pedal to the metal, remember: those cameras are watching, and they’re not afraid to send you a little love note.