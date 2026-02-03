South Miami Senior High Teacher Jennifer Jimenez Honored at the Grammys

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 31: (L-R) Michael Sticka, President, GRAMMY Museum, Jennifer Jimenez and Harvey Mason jr., CEO, the Recording Academy pose onstage during the Special Merit Awards Ceremony & 68th Annual GRAMMY Nominees Reception during the 68th GRAMMY Awards on January 31, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Wow. What a big moment for Miami and public education.

Jennifer Jimenez, Director of Bands and Elective Department Chair at South Miami Senior High School, has been named the recipient of the 2026 Music Educator Award, presented by the Recording Academy and the GRAMMY museum.

Out of nominations from all 50 states, a teacher from a local Miami public school was selected. Let that sink in for a second.

Jimenez is in her nineteenth year at South Miami Senior High, where she has built a band program rooted in community and high expectations. Under her leadership, students have performed at Carnegie Hall and at two Super Bowls, representing Miami on some of the biggest stages in the country.

This award recognizes educators who make a lasting impact through music, and it comes with real support. As part of the honor, Jimenez will receive a ten thousand dollar honorarium and a matching grant for the school’s music program, helping keep music education strong for students right here at home.

This is one of those moments that reminds you how much influence great teachers have, and how important public school programs are to our community.