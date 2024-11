Vanna White: The longtime letter-turner on "Wheel of Fortune" missed a taping last week due to an illness. (Christopher Willard/ABC via Getty Images)

I’d like to buy a vowel... and if you’re in South Florida, you can! Wheel of Fortune Live! is spinning its way to the Broward Center in Fort Lauderdale, and you could be the next contestant!

Join the fun on Friday, November 15th at 7:30 p.m. at the Au-Rene Theater for your chance to take the stage, call consonants, buy vowels, and even solve puzzles to win amazing prizes like trips to Paris and Hawaii, or up to $10,000 in cash!

Tickets start at just $39 – grab yours now before they’re gone!