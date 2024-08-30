SPONGEBOB FANS: Krabby Patties Will Be Available At Wendy’s This Fall!!!

The only question is... how did they get the secret formula?!

SpongeBob SquarePants: What you need to know

By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

THIS IS NOT A DRILL PEOPLE!

Social media has been buzzing with excitement after a supposed leak revealed that Wendy’s is planning to introduce its own take on the famous Krabby Patty, made famous by SpongeBob SquarePants. The speculation started when someone claiming to be a Wendy’s employee shared a photo of an internal memo on Reddit.

According to the leaked announcement, starting October 8, Wendy’s will celebrate the 25th anniversary of SpongeBob SquarePants with a special collaboration with Paramount. The fast food chain is set to roll out its version of the iconic Krabby Patty, delighting fans of the beloved show.

The memo promises that Wendy’s Krabby Patty will be a “premium cheeseburger” featuring Wendy’s signature fresh, never frozen beef. It will be topped with fresh produce and a secret Krabby Patty sauce that aims to capture the essence of the fictional burger that SpongeBob fans know and love. The Krabby Patty will be available in the US, Canada, and Guam until November 11.

In addition to the Krabby Patty, Wendy’s will offer Hot and Crispy Fries and a whimsical Pineapple Under the Sea Frosty, adding to the fun of this limited-time promotion.

As news of this collaboration spread, SpongeBob fans took to social media to express their excitement. One enthusiastic user declared, “NOBODY DOES IT LIKE MY GOAT WENDY’S,” praising the chain for its unique offering. Others humorously noted that Wendy’s managed to uncover the Krabby Patty’s secret formula faster than Plankton, SpongeBob’s perennial nemesis.

The Krabby Patty Kollab has certainly captured the imagination of both fast food lovers and SpongeBob fans alike, making this an unmissable event for anyone who grew up with the adventures of SpongeBob and his friends.


Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

