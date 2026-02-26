Spotify Teams Up with Liquid Death to Sell a Bluetooth Urn!

Spotify has teamed up with Liquid Death to release something called the Eternal Playlist Urn, and yes, it is exactly as wild as it sounds.

The limited collector’s item features an urn with a built in Bluetooth speaker that connects to Spotify, allowing your favorite playlist to play for, as they put it, “all eternity.”

Along with the launch, Spotify also introduced an Eternal Playlist Generator. Users answer a few questions about their vibe and, based on their listening history, receive a personalized playlist designed for the afterlife. If you own the urn, you can sync that playlist directly to the speaker in the lid.

The urn is currently available in the U.S. in limited quantities and is priced at $495 before shipping and handling.

Creative marketing? Absolutely. Necessary? That depends on who you ask.

So now I have to know. What songs would make your forever playlist? And would you ever consider something like this?

Let me know your thoughts in the comments below! Besitos!