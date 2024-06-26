Stanley Cup Gets a Plunge into the Ocean After Making Appearance at Elbo Room

Champions: Sam Reinhart, who scored what proved to be the game-winning goal, hoists the Stanley Cup after the Panthers' 2-1 victory in Game 7. (Joel Auerbach/Getty Images)

Celebrating Victory: Florida Panthers’ Stanley Cup Win Ignites South Florida

After a thrilling victory in the Stanley Cup Final, the Florida Panthers and their fans erupted into jubilant celebrations across South Florida. The festivities kicked off immediately following the team’s historic win on Monday night, continuing well into the next day with unforgettable moments captured at Fort Lauderdale’s renowned Elbo Room.

Fans gathered eagerly outside the Elbo Room venue in Fort Lauderdale, hoping to catch a glimpse of their victorious Panthers. Inside, players basked in the glory of their achievement, lifting the coveted Stanley Cup high and leading chants of “Let’s Go Panthers” amidst cheers and celebrations.

A Night to Remember

The revelry lasted well into the early hours of the morning, as players remained at the arena until 3 a.m. before continuing the party at Matthew Tkachuk’s residence. Later, they returned to the Elbo Room, where even the Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue team joined in to acknowledge their triumph.

Matthew Tkachuk, one of the Panthers’ key players, expressed his elation: “Yeah, we’ve been going pretty good all night, it’s been a good party so far. We earned it. Guys are having a great time. Anytime the cup’s around, it’s incredible.”

Outside the Elbo Room, despite the venue being closed off, fans reveled in the atmosphere. Luke Scala humorously remarked, “I just got a beer shower. I didn’t even shower this morning. My shower is out of the Stanley Cup right there.”

Community Spirit and Fan Reactions

The Panthers’ victory resonated deeply with the community, drawing heartfelt reactions from fans of all ages. John Shapiro summed up the euphoria: “I mean, it can’t get any better than that.”

Younger fans were also thrilled to witness history, with one expressing, “It’s just so happy. We won for the first time and it’s good that we experienced it.”

Oscar Marrero, attending with his daughters, shared the sentiment: “It’s awesome. I’m experiencing this with my two daughters. Big hockey fans. It’s great for the community, great for South Florida.”

Carey Laufer, a dedicated fan since the team’s early days, reflected on the journey: “I have been a fan since day one, Miami Arena, couldn’t be happier right now. This is an awesome scene right here and champions of the world.”

The Journey Continues

Following the euphoric scenes atop the Elbo Room, the celebration continued as Aleksander Barkov and his teammates took the Stanley Cup to the beach. Fans followed eagerly, capturing moments as Tkachuk even took the Cup for a swim.

Later, some players were spotted enjoying a meal at Moxies in Fort Lauderdale, while others shared the Stanley Cup experience with local businesses like Cafe Europa and Ann’s Florist and Coffee Bar.

Looking Ahead: Championship Parade

The Panthers’ triumphant journey culminates in a grand championship parade scheduled for Sunday in Fort Lauderdale. Starting at 11 a.m., the parade route will begin at A1A and Riomar Street, inviting fans to join in celebrating this historic achievement for the team and the South Florida community.

As the city prepares to honor its champions, the spirit of camaraderie and joyous celebration continues to unite fans and players alike, marking this victory as a momentous occasion in the history of South Florida sports.

Stay tuned for updates and join in the excitement as the Florida Panthers proudly parade through the streets of Fort Lauderdale, showcasing their hard-earned Stanley Cup to adoring fans and supporters.

The beer is flowing from the Stanley Cup at Elbo room this morning. #TimeToHunt pic.twitter.com/gacBgggD1I — vektorious (@v3ktorious) June 25, 2024