Stay Safe This Thanksgiving with AAA’s “Tow to Go” Service!

South Florida, the holiday season is here, and with Thanksgiving comes good food, good drinks, and hopefully, safe travels. If you’re planning on enjoying a few cocktails, AAA’s free “Tow to Go” service is here to help! From 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, through 6 a.m. Dec. 2, Tow to Go offers a confidential ride for you and your vehicle to a safe location within 10 miles—completely free of charge.

With over 830 lives lost in Thanksgiving crashes involving impaired drivers over the past few years, AAA is making it easier to avoid driving under the influence. The service is available to both AAA members and non-members—it’s a lifesaver if your plans for a safe ride fall through.

How to Use It: Call (855) 2-TOW-2-GO anytime from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. If you’ve been drinking or using substances, AAA will get you home safely. Just keep in mind that Tow to Go can’t be scheduled ahead of time and may not be available in rural areas or during severe weather.

While Tow to Go is a great backup, always plan ahead for a designated driver or use rideshare apps. Let’s keep the road safe this Thanksgiving —celebrate responsibly and let AAA handle the rest!







