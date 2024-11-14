Stilt Walkers, Disco Cows, and Jugglers - Miami’s Newest Hotspot is Open on Lincoln Road!

Miami’s Newest Hot Spot: Andrés Carne de Res Lands on Lincoln Road
After a three-year wait, Andrés Carne de Res finally opened its Miami Beach location, bringing the Colombian “clubstaurant” experience to the U.S. Known for its vibrant atmosphere, live entertainment, and regional Colombian dishes, Andrés offers more than just a meal—it’s an experience. Guests can expect actors in elaborate costumes, live music, and even circus acts like stilt walkers and jugglers, making it a fun spot for tourists, families, and party-goers alike.
But heads up: it’s popular! The opening night wait was a marathon, and reservations are highly recommended through OpenTable. With a menu featuring Colombian classics like lomo al trapo and empanadas, plus funky decor (think: disco-ball cows and heart-themed fixtures), Andrés Miami is as lively as its locations in Colombia. Just make sure to plan ahead—this new hotspot has quickly become one of Lincoln Road’s must-see experiences.
When a Colombian hot spot for partying and dinner alike opens its first US spot in Miami Beach, expect a three hour-wait. https://t.co/jmp3izWhr9— Miami New Times (@miaminewtimes) November 13, 2024