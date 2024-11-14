Stilt Walkers, Disco Cows, and Jugglers - Miami’s Newest Hotspot is Open on Lincoln Road!

Disco Turkeys debut logo The Carolina Disco Turkeys reached back into the 1970s to reveal the logo for the amateur baseball team. (Jens Büttner/picture alliance via Getty Images)

By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

Miami’s Newest Hot Spot: Andrés Carne de Res Lands on Lincoln Road

After a three-year wait, Andrés Carne de Res finally opened its Miami Beach location, bringing the Colombian “clubstaurant” experience to the U.S. Known for its vibrant atmosphere, live entertainment, and regional Colombian dishes, Andrés offers more than just a meal—it’s an experience. Guests can expect actors in elaborate costumes, live music, and even circus acts like stilt walkers and jugglers, making it a fun spot for tourists, families, and party-goers alike.

But heads up: it’s popular! The opening night wait was a marathon, and reservations are highly recommended through OpenTable. With a menu featuring Colombian classics like lomo al trapo and empanadas, plus funky decor (think: disco-ball cows and heart-themed fixtures), Andrés Miami is as lively as its locations in Colombia. Just make sure to plan ahead—this new hotspot has quickly become one of Lincoln Road’s must-see experiences.

Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!