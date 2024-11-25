Stores Coming To Esplanade at Aventura

Wasn’t this a Sears?

Cropped image of woman with shopping bags using a mobile phone RUNSTUDIO/Getty Images
By Ian James

Esplanade at Aventura, a 215,000-square-foot shopping and entertainment hub near Aventura Mall, continues to grow as a South Florida hotspot. Recently opened and upcoming tenants include a LEGO Store, STK Steakhouse, and Pure Barre, alongside unique additions like The Salty Donut, Fit2Run, and Swedish luxury bedmaker Hästens.

With offerings ranging from fitness and fine dining to artisan doughnuts and stylish home décor, Esplanade is transforming the site of a former Sears into a premier destination for shopping, dining, and wellness.

Ian James is the midday host and Program Director of HITS 97.3.

