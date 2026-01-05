Stranger Things Fans in Naples Get Surprise Visit from Millie Bobby Brown

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 08: Millie Bobby Brown attends Netflix's "Stranger Things" FYC Event at Netflix Tudum Theater on November 08, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Fans watching the Stranger Things series finale in Naples got a moment they’ll never forget on New Year’s Day.

As the credits rolled at a Regal movie theater, the lights came up, and Millie Bobby Brown, who plays Eleven, was suddenly standing at the front of the theater. Audience members were left stunned as the actress looked up at the crowd, triggering gasps, screams, and immediate disbelief.

Fans described the moment as surreal, with many initially wondering if it was even real. The surprise appearance quickly spread online as videos and reactions went viral.

Out of roughly 600 theaters screening the finale, Naples was the only location to receive the special visit. Brown’s husband, Jake Bon Jovi, was also in attendance.

While the Stranger Things finale reportedly brought in $25 million, fans in Naples say the surprise was priceless — and spoiler-free, too.